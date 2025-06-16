Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the May 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPYPO opened at $14.41 on Monday. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

