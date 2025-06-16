Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,477,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,386,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,387,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,613,000 after buying an additional 4,321,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,043,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,566,000 after buying an additional 2,185,262 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,835,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,520 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $68.11 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.22.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.7024 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

