CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,673,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,901,905,000 after acquiring an additional 99,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,220,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CDW by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,538,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,848,000 after acquiring an additional 574,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CDW by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,414,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $420,149,000 after acquiring an additional 575,333 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $170.42 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $137.31 and a 1-year high of $241.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.10 and a 200-day moving average of $175.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,099.30. This trade represents a 43.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.71.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

