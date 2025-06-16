Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 7,022.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 903.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $63.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 0.75. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $54.13 and a twelve month high of $76.16.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The business had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -275.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Centerspace in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Centerspace from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Centerspace from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

