Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 836.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH opened at $124.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.56. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.58 and a 52-week high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $332.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.52 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Ervin R. Shames sold 2,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $259,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,586.72. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CHH. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna set a $140.00 target price on Choice Hotels International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHH

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.