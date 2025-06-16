Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $8,970,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,282,726.25. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $9,409,737.92.

On Thursday, May 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.68, for a total transaction of $7,997,989.12.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.85, for a total transaction of $7,797,358.40.

On Tuesday, April 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $5,284,497.92.

On Thursday, April 10th, Matthew Prince sold 2,311 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $249,010.25.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total transaction of $6,145,690.88.

On Monday, March 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $6,101,164.48.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.5%

Cloudflare stock opened at $171.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.61 and a 200-day moving average of $130.28. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $69.26 and a one year high of $181.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -780.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,188.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

