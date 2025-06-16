CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $258.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.20.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. UBS Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Erste Group Bank cut CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $271,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,781.20. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $817,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,824. The trade was a 35.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $269.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $290.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.51.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.