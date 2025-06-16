Columbia Asset Management Acquires 285 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. FMR LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.24.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

