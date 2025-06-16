Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Sold by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Corpay by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,632,000. Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Corpay by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CPAY. Barclays lowered their target price on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $414.00 target price (down from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 target price on Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Corpay in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.07.

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $322.98 on Monday. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.10 and a 1 year high of $400.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.42 and its 200-day moving average is $346.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

