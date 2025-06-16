Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,901.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 223,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $2,363,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,833,700 shares in the company, valued at $126,383,020. The trade was a 1.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 385,307 shares of company stock valued at $15,679,910 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 5.4%

CBRL opened at $52.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.45. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $65.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $821.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.65 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.15%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.76%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

