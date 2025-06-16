CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $13,008,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $114.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.