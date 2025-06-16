CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 109,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 20.6% during the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 9,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.0% during the first quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 37.6% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 3.1%

ADI stock opened at $225.03 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,934 shares of company stock worth $6,643,956. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.