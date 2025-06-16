CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

PPG Industries stock opened at $106.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.37. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.24%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

