CVA Family Office LLC Buys 26 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.14.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $710.53 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $288.07 and a fifty-two week high of $717.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $629.98 and a 200 day moving average of $567.40. The company has a market capitalization of $145.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

