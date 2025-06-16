CVA Family Office LLC Buys 47 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $931,286,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,592,000 after purchasing an additional 749,913 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,433,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,944 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 34,827.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after purchasing an additional 523,452 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Public Storage by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,407,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,538,000 after purchasing an additional 433,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $294.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 40.54%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 119.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

