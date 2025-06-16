CVA Family Office LLC Buys 48 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RMD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $486,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,586.82. The trade was a 25.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $1,948,029.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,791,994.69. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,132 shares of company stock worth $7,075,837 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $249.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.33. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.42 and a fifty-two week high of $263.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.64.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

