CVA Family Office LLC Buys 541 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 355.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 178,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,943.96. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. Cfra Research raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $59.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.70. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

