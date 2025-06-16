CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $3,584,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

NYSE APO opened at $132.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

