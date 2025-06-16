CVA Family Office LLC Has $104,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $1,856,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,102 shares in the company, valued at $103,505,490. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,340 shares of company stock worth $6,183,378 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.31.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE NOC opened at $517.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.53. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $422.19 and a 12 month high of $555.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

