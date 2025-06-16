CVA Family Office LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 120.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.89, for a total transaction of $36,106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,550,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,332,686.90. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,242 shares of company stock worth $55,463,017. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ZS opened at $301.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,207.80 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.83.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.