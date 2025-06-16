CVA Family Office LLC Has $35,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5,456.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,522 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,812,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 243,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65,622 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $81.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average is $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $526,320.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,329,843.31. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $842,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,336.56. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

