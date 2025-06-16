CVA Family Office LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,572,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,403 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Realty Income by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,849,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,628,000 after purchasing an additional 811,037 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 6,002.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 706,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 694,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.54.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

