CVA Family Office LLC Has $66,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:CFG opened at $40.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $45.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.