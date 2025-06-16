CVA Family Office LLC Has $93,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $934,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $65.13 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,232. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.