CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 287.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 34,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 287,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 53,171 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE LYB opened at $60.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.