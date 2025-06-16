CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 133 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $125.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.99 and a 200-day moving average of $121.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

