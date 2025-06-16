CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $67.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

