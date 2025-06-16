CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 88 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $988,950,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,425 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $750,572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Snowflake by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,968,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $172.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

SNOW opened at $208.14 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $214.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $85,174.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,008.15. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $545,971.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,763 shares in the company, valued at $7,932,873.41. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 903,058 shares of company stock valued at $170,730,711. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

