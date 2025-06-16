CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 323,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 157,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 391,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 99,527 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FirstEnergy news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680.51. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE opened at $40.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

