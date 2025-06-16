CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Wall Street Zen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $198,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,554.40. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,845. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW stock opened at $75.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.93. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $95.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

