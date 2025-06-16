CVA Family Office LLC Sells 113 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Genuine Parts by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $119.43 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $149.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.58 and its 200 day moving average is $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.