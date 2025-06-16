CVA Family Office LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 738.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 176,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 155,052 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,248,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,736,000 after purchasing an additional 228,099 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,306.80. The trade was a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

PG&E Trading Down 4.9%

PG&E stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

