CVA Family Office LLC Sells 293 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Williams Trading set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.91.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average of $96.46. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

