CVA Family Office LLC Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $196,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,601 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $460,160,000 after acquiring an additional 463,470 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 432,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Dbs Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.26.

NIKE Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE NKE opened at $60.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

