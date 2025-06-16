CX Institutional Buys New Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Leidos by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $1,979,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Leidos by 959.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,942,000 after acquiring an additional 682,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.46.

Leidos Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $149.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $202.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

