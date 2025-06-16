CX Institutional Invests $131,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,006 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,493,682,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,345,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of SEA by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,126,064 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $862,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,183 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in SEA by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,631,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $279,158,000 after acquiring an additional 840,550 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its stake in SEA by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 710,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $75,331,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Stock Down 0.1%

SE opened at $154.47 on Monday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,029.79 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.15 and a 200-day moving average of $128.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SE. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Phillip Securities raised SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.15.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

