CX Institutional Invests $160,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

CX Institutional bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 504 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $695,129,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,566,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 46,802.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,283,000 after buying an additional 725,904 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in ANSYS by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,086,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,730,000 after buying an additional 511,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $338.01 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.06 and a twelve month high of $363.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.34.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,032.30. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

