CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

CX Institutional bought a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $187,606,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,432,000 after purchasing an additional 438,685 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12,973.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 403,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,359,000 after purchasing an additional 400,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,786,000 after purchasing an additional 357,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,699,000 after purchasing an additional 345,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $131.00 target price on Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,621,540. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $115.96 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.20 and its 200 day moving average is $116.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.31, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

