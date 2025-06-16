CX Institutional Purchases New Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 906.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,024,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,411,000 after buying an additional 1,823,788 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 17,349.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,380,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,312,000 after buying an additional 1,372,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,826,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,996,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 18,259.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 687,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,598,000 after buying an additional 683,446 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,382.02. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. The trade was a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $170.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $137.31 and a 12 month high of $241.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.71.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

