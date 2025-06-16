CX Institutional Purchases Shares of 1,491 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $85.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day moving average is $89.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $103.56.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $117,705.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,258.76. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIGI. Wall Street Zen raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

