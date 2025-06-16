CX Institutional Purchases Shares of 3,203 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Rollins by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Rollins by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,103.12. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 662,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,861 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $56.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 0.77. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.02.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.09 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

