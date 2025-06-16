CX Institutional Takes $181,000 Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in LKQ by 104.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 299.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,452.70. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $38.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $46.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

