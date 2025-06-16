Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 71,493.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 76,498 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 7,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $30.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $567.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

