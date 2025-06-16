Derek Gordon Schiller Sells 72,505 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) EVP Derek Gordon Schiller sold 72,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,117,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,233 shares in the company, valued at $12,910,019. This represents a 19.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $42.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $44.43.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BATRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 56.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 44.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 335.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

