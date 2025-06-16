Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives $43.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Williams Trading set a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $49.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

