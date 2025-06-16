Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 21,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $154.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.33. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $234.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $190.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.09.

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

