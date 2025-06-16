Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 63,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 166,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,803,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 389.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 439,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,035,000 after buying an additional 350,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. New Street Research upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $174.24 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

