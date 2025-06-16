Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Short Interest Update

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,100 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the May 15th total of 633,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,066,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,812,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574,185 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,337,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,072 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,234,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,682 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,774,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,860 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

