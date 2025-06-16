Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $221,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,824,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,382,851.50. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

NYSE:LPG opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.04 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

