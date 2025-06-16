Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Shares Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 154,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 139,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Down 16.7%

The firm has a market cap of C$12.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.34, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

About Edgewater Wireless Systems

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

